Dia Mirza Expresses Being Grateful To Be An Advocate For Nature On Social Media Day 2021

On June 30, Dia Mirza took to her Twitter to celebrate Social Media Day 2021. The actor posted a couple of pictures and highlighted her initiative to advocate 'people for planet'. In the first picture, Dia Mirza is seen enjoying the serene beauty of nature with a camera in her hand. In two pictures, the actor is spotting working with people for cleaning beaches and water.

Dia Mirza posted the pictures with the caption, "On #SocialMediaDay2021 i just want to say how grateful i am to be an advocate #ForPeopleForPlanet #ForNature Let us continue to do good! #GenerationEquality #GenerationRestoration #BeatPollution". Fans in a huge number appreciated the actor for her endless initiatives and work towards the environment. Several users also called her an inspiration. One of the users wrote, "Carry on work for environment and green causes!"

Netizens react to Dia Mirza's post for Social Media Day 2021

Healthy water is an SDG.

Why Healthy Air is not an SDG?

Clean Air should be on top of all SDGs !

We can't stop breathing.

We have the right to breathe healthy air. — AriaFrescaaaaaa (@AriaFrescaaaaaa) June 30, 2021

Carry on work for environment and green causes! — Elephant Lord (@MonkofMaude) June 30, 2021

Awesome pictures — Neerajsingh (@Neerajs63849753) June 30, 2021

A look into Dia Mirza's Instagram

Dia Mirza is an avid social media user and often shares about her personal and professional life. A couple of days ago, the actor shared a series of BTS pictures on her Instagram from the sets of her web series Kaafir. She was seen going through her lines with her co-star Mohit Raina in one of the photos. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Humanity is our religion #Kaafir #2YearsOfKaafir #KaafirOnZee5 #BTS.” As soon as her post was shared, her fans showered love on the post and appreciated her performance in the series. On the personal front, the actor recently got married to Vaibhav Rekhi and is currently expecting her first child with him. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha, but the duo parted ways in 2019 after 5 years of marriage.

Dia has been a part of several commercially successful movies like Dum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Shootout at Lokhandwala. She was last seen on screen in the 2020 social drama Thappad. Dia also made her Telugu debut this year with the action-thriller movie Wild Dog. She shared screen-space with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni.

IMAGE: DIA MIRZA'S INSTAGRAM

