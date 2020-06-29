Dia Mirza Expresses Gratitude As 'Sanju' Turns Two, Says 'grateful For Trust, Love, Joy'

Dia Mirza, last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, on Monday, expressed her gratitude towards the team of her comeback movie Sanju in a social media post. She said, "Will be forever grateful for the trust, the love, and joy this team gave me. Thank you #TeamSanju." (sic) Interestingly, Sanju turns two today, and to mark its anniversary, Dia Mirza along with the note shared some BTS pictures from the sets of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer on her social media.

Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, also features actors like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial chronicles the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie narrates tales from Sanjay Dutt's life that were under media scrutiny for a long time. The film released in 2018 received mixed reactions upon release.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer reportedly collected Rs 568 crores at the box office making it one of the highest-grossing movies of its time. Sanju also marked the reunion of Manisha Koirala, who played the role of Sanju's mother Nargis Dutt and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who had previously worked in 1942: A Love Story (1994). Sanju was jointly produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra under their respective production house.

Dia Mirza, who made a return to the silver screen with Sanju, was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman, who reiterates her life after a tragic incident. The Anubhav Sinha directorial has Dia Mirza essaying the role of Shivani, Taapsee's character's neighbour. The film opened in theatres to positive reviews, and Dia Mirza's performance was appreciated.

What's next for Dia Mirza?

On the work front, Dia Mirza has Nikkhil Advani's series Moghul. The historical drama, starring Dia Mirza, Ronit Roy, and Shabana Azmi in the led, traces the rise and fall of the Mughal empire. The Dia Mirza starrer series is reported to premiere on Hotstar soon. Besides the upcomer, there have been rumours that Dia Mirza has been signed for Nagarjuna's next movie named Wild Dog. However, the actors and the makers are yet to release an official statement regarding the same.

