Dia Mirza Honours 'fierce' Neha Dhupia As She Celebrates 20 Years Of Miss India Crown

The Femina Miss India 2022 event saw former pageant winner Neha Dhupia being felicitated by her parents Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder Dhupia as she completed 20 years of her beign crowned. She was also joined by her husband Angad Bedi and their children Mehr and Guriq while celebrating the milestone.

Neha also received wishes from Dia Mirza as she gave a shoutout to the 'fierce and beautiful' woman while sharing pictures from the Miss India event. Neha Dhupia was crowned Femina Miss India in 2002 and she was also among the top 10 contestants at the Miss Universe pageant. On the other hand, Dia won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000.

Dia Mirza honours Neha Dhupia as she completes 20 years as Miss India

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, July 4, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared glimpses from the Miss India event and wrote, "Celebrating 20 years of this fierce, authentic, strong and beautiful woman.”

Neha was one of the Jury Members at the Miss India pageant held recently in Mumbai. The official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India dropped glimpses from Neha's felicitation ceremony and mentioned, "20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown! Thank you Neha Dhupia, for being not only a mentor to our ladies but also to thousands of women out there with the power to chase their dreams."

Joining Neha as the jurors were Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, and cricketer Mithali Raj among others. Neha graced the red carpet in a stunning blue gown with cape-styled sleeves with a crown adorning her head.

Femina Miss India 2022 winner

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Miss India 2022 at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, while Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat bagged the runner-up title. Celebrating her victory, Sini wrote, "Grateful. Thanks to each and everyone who has supported me on this journey. Your Miss India 2022 - Sini Shetty."

