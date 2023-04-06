Dia Mirza Joins Hollywood Actor Edward Norton For UNEP Documentary Series

Actor Dia Mirza has teamed up with Hollywood star Edward Norton for a documentary series "Restore: Films From the Frontiers of Hope" for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The actor, who is the Goodwill Ambassador for UNEP, and the UN Secretary General's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, has narrated "Big Ocean States" as part of the documentary. It is a story about how countries such as St. Lucia, Comoros, and Vanuatu teamed up to overturn severe environmental threats.

Mirza, 41, said she is honoured to be associated with the series that talks about how marine life can be protected. "It was an absolute honour to be a part of this global project and tell the story of St. Lucia, Comoros, and Vanuatu that are showing by example how marine ecosystems can be protected for the benefit of all stakeholders and the creation of a blue economy," the actor said in a statement.

Mirza, who recently starred in "Bheed", said citizens and younger generation need to come together to tackle climate crises. "What moved me most about this story is that the citizens took ownership of the dying mangroves and the dwindling marine life and came together to ensure that the future generation would have a sustainable, thriving environment," Dia Mirza added.

As per the press note, the project is an attempt to amplify stories from 10 places around the globe where people have made a positive impact on the environmental crisis.

Under the aegis of the 'UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration', the first 10 chapters or 'UN World Restoration Flagships', explore the diverse ecosystems of Indonesia, Abu Dhabi, and Kazakhstan, among others. The series also has an episode on River Ganga, featuring the stories of farmers, wildlife advocates, and government experts who are teaming up to save the holy river.

A new episode is released every Monday by UNEP, featuring a new challenge overcome by people who, beyond everything else, want a better future for the next generation.