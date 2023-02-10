Kailash Kher Recalls His Suicide Attempt At 20; Says 'I Jumped Into River Ganga'

Singer Kailash Kher recently opened up about the lowest phase of his life. He recalled the time when he tried to commit suicide at the age of 20. Kher also revealed that he struggled a lot before finding his feet in the music industry.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Saiyyan hit-maker said that he did several odd jobs to survive. He shared that at the age of 20-21, he started doing export business in Delhi where he used to send handicrafts to Germany. Unfortunately, the business collapsed due to which Kher went to Rishikesh to become a 'Pandit'.

Explaining why he tried to commit suicide, the singer said, "However, I used to feel that I was a misfit there as my fellow mates were younger than me and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything..so one day I tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river Ganga."

'A man saved me'

Kailash Kher also revealed how a person at the Ghat jumped into the river and saved him without wasting any time. The Teri Deewani singer also shared that the man not only yelled at him but also hit him for his stupid act. He said, "After learning about my intentions of ending my life, the man hit me hard on my head."

Kailash Kher was attacked

Recently, Kailash Kher was attacked while performing at Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. Reportedly, two youths threw a bottle on stage after demanding the singer to sing a Kannada song. After the unfortunate incident, the miscreants were taken into custody immediately.

Professional life

Kailash Kher is among the most successful singers in the industry. In his two-decade career, he gave several chartbuster songs including Chand Sifarish, Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi, Ya Rabba, Allah Ke Bande, and Arziyan among others.

