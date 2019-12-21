Dia Mirza Now Points Out Mumbai Pollution With AQI, Says 'can't Even See The Skyline'

Is Mumbai suffering from a Delhi-like pollution problem at the moment? If Dia Mirza is to be believed, the city could be facing a similar situation. The actor, who had raised her concerns over pollution in the capital, pointed out the situation in the financial capital as well. The Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations for Environment stated that it was not ‘winter fog’ as the Air Quality Index hit 315. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star said that even the skyline was not visible, and how it was something being ignored by media. Dia threw light on the need to ‘Beat Air Pollution’.

Dia took to Twitter on Saturday to share two images, one a graphic of the AQI showing as 315, which means 'very poor' by the set standards, in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, and other of the skyline from her car. She captioned the post, “No skyline. No, #Mumbai this is not winter fog. It is #AirPollution #BeatPollution #NewsThatWontMakeHeadlines #BeatAirPollution.” She also shared a video on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Can’t even see the skyline. The air is so bad.”

Here are the posts

The pollution in Delhi had made headlines a few weeks ago. Many celebrities had reacted at that time, some claiming they couldn’t breathe and many posted pictures with the mask to express their concerns. An India vs Bangladesh T20I match being held in the capital at that time too had become a controversial topic then. Dia had then asked Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly to cancel the match.

She had then posted, “It is baffling that the @BCCI has decided to go ahead with the T20 match despite the AQI’s severe 412! This complete denial of the hazards of exposing ourselves to pollution is what cripples our ability to seek and implement swift solutions. #MyRightToBreathe #BreatheLife," she had tweeted. In another tweet, she wrote, "@BCCI please stop hiding your head in the smog. This air harms players and the people that come to watch these games. Accept the #AirQuality is severe. Acknowledge it’s harmful effects. DRIVE ACTION!!! You are so powerful. Use your collective might to HELP. #BeatAirPollution.”

