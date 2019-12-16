The Debate
The Debate
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza Condemn Delhi Police's Brutal Action Against Protesters

Bollywood News

As the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield on Sunday, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Sudhir Mishra took to their Twitter handle to react.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajkummar

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra took to their Twitter handle to condemn the brutal act by Delhi Police on Jamia Millia students in Delhi. Rao asserted that 'violence is not the solution for anything.' Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday also said that the university will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava react

Jamia Millia University protest

According to the police sources, over 50 student protestors who were detained during the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released by the cops on Monday. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa react on clashes between students & Delhi Police

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police denied the reports of any casualty during the clashes. The police had entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

Akshay Kumar clarifies that he 'accidentally liked' the tweet on Jamia Milia students

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
