Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza Condemn Delhi Police's Brutal Action Against Protesters

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra took to their Twitter handle to condemn the brutal act by Delhi Police on Jamia Millia students in Delhi. Rao asserted that 'violence is not the solution for anything.' Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday also said that the university will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Ye lo ek Aur spine!!!! हाँ बोलो भई। सारे बोलो। ग़लत सही जो लगता है वो बोलो। अब इतने cute भी नहीं हैं सारे कि पता नहीं क्या चल रहा है। Fist bump @RajkummarRao https://t.co/2TuQ5Zh25l — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 16, 2019

What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame. Shame. Now is the time to come together and act as one nation, one people, one country. NOW. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 16, 2019

In 1987 I made a film called Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin on the background of student politics . Towards the climax the police enter the campus and brutally beat up the students . Nothing has changed . Terrible that now we know where the flowers gone . Crushed ! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 16, 2019

According to the police sources, over 50 student protestors who were detained during the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released by the cops on Monday. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police denied the reports of any casualty during the clashes. The police had entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

