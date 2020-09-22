Dia Mirza Responds To Alleged Drug Link, Calls It, 'false And Baseless'; Read Statement

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to respond to reports of alleged drug link. Dia on her social media, 'strongly refuted' the claims after her name emerged in some reports, in the ongoing Bollywood-Drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Calling the claims 'false, baseless, and with mala fide intentions', Dia Mirza asserted that she has 'never procured or consumed' any 'narcotic or contraband substances of any form' in her life. She further wrote that she will 'pursue' this case with all 'the legal remedies' available as a citizen of India.

FULL STATEMENT

1) I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. - Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

2) Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. - Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

3) I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.



Dia Mirza — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Earlier, names of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor have emerged in the drug probe and sources have also informed that the agency is further probing the ownership of KWAN, a talent management agency.

The talent management agency KWAN employs Karishma Prakash - who manages Deepika Padukone - who has been summoned by the investigating agency. Currently, the NCB is interrogating KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in connection with the drug nexus.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors, who are said to be in a panic, have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

