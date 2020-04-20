Sounds Of Machines Feel So Strange Suddenly, As Road Work Resume Amid Lockdown: Dia Mirza

With the nation under lockdown till May 3 to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has resumed the construction of all nine Metro corridors (in non-containment zones) of the city from Monday. Dia Mirza, who is at home, took to her Twitter handle to share that the 'sound of machines' outside her house suddenly felt strange.

The actor also expressed gratitude for the workers who are trying to finish the work before monsoon hits the city.

Road works outside our building are ON full swing. Sounds of machines feel so strange suddenly... People at work. Our civic body doing their best to ensure all work is completed pre-monsoon. While we stay home. Stay safe. Gratitude for all those working during this time. @mybmc — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 20, 2020

Partial resumption of economic activities in Maharashtra

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on April 19, CM Uddhav Thackeray explained the contours of the partial resumption of economic activities in the state from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown. Observing that three zones namely- Red zone, Orange zone, and Green zone had been demarcated on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases, he said that economic activities in a limited manner will be permitted in the Green and Orange zones. At the same time, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dia Mirza urges fans to make face masks at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of novel coronavirus cases for any state in the country with 4,666 cases. 466 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were detected in the state on Monday. Currently, 572 persons have been discharged after recovering from the novel coronavirus. A total of 76,092 samples have been collected in Maharashtra.

