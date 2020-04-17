Dia Mirza Urges Fans To Make Face Masks At Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic where the world is taking extra precautions to protect themselves from the deadly virus, the scarcity of masks has forced people to make their own ones at home. Bollywood’s diva Dia Mirza shared a video on her Twitter handle where she can be seen explaining people about the usage of a mask and how important it is to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dia Mirza explains the importance of a mask amid coronavirus

In the short clip, the actor can be seen talking about how making the mask is a very simple task. She described how essential it is to wear a mask and step out of the house so that one does not fall prey to the dangerous virus. Explaining the procedure involved in the making of the mask, Dia wrote, “Apna Mask Ghar Par Banao. Making a face mask at home is simple & easy! All you need is a handkerchief or scarf & 2 elastic bands. This mask keeps you & those around you protected when you step out for essentials.”

Apna Mask Ghar Par Banao😷

Making a face mask at home is simple & easy! All you need is a handkerchief or scarf & 2 elastic bands. This mask keeps you & those around you protected when you step out for essentials.#ApnaDeshApnaMask #COVID19 @ApnaMask @StartupsvsCovid pic.twitter.com/TTFmFjMuXy — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 17, 2020

After spreading a beautiful message on her micro-blogging site, several fans of Dia stormed the comment section with their takes on the face masks and also extended their thanks to the star for sharing beautiful videos everyday amid the lockdown.

Fans support Dia

One of the users gave a salute to the star for doing an amazing job by spreading awareness among people. She wrote that people love her for what she is doing as a UN associate and also a human being. Another user called her a corona warrior and thanked her for this initiative. A third user tried to warn Dia of certain repercussions leading to using a cloth mask and wrote that there are certain hosiery cloth which can protect to a certain extent, but it won't be able to stop the virus from entering.

Love you for what you do and being an UN associate we salute you for your services @deespeak — FAST Talks (@thefasttalks) April 17, 2020

Excellent and great thanks — Varron Attrri पुरानी दिल्लीवाला (@VarronAttrri) April 17, 2020

Dia, pls be careful. I've seen hosiery cloth under basic microscope with 100x zoom. It can protect to a certain extent, but it won't be able to stop the virus from entering. — Twittësär (@intz3007) April 17, 2020

Earlier on April 16, Dia shared a video on her Twitter handle where she encouraged people to help the elderly in this time of panic. In the video, she explained how important it is to cater to the needs of senior citizens. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star shared a video with a beautiful message of humanity where she can be heard speaking about how weak is the immune system of the elderly people and how they are more prone to catching the disease.

Very Good initiative beautiful lady. — muhammad rizwan (@MRizwan407) April 17, 2020

