Dia Mirza Stresses On Ecological Balance, Says, 'Light A Diya Or Candle, 9 Mins Or More'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on Friday urging people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes on April 5 was hailed by many celebrities. Soon after the prime minister's message was broadcasted asking people to participate in the exercise on Sunday 9 PM, people began to express their views on it and tweets with the "9 baje 9 minute" hashtag began trending.

Dia Mirza, appointed as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, took to her Twitter handle to share that it is a good initiative as 'ecological balance is key to stop the spread of such viruses to reduce inequalities'. Comparing PM Modi's initiative to Earth Hour, Dia Mirza stressed on the importance of 'One People. One Planet'.

Happy to celebrate #EarthHour every week. Will reduce consumption of electricity, reduce carbon footprint, unite us in solidarity. Let’s #SwitchOff lights as often as possible. Restore balance. Light up lives 💛🌏 reduce inequalities. #ForPeopleForPlanet — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 3, 2020

Light a diya or a candle. 9 mins or more. It’s up to us NOW to recognise we are in this together. And our consumption patterns lead us here. Ecological balance is KEY to stop the spread of such viruses to reduce inequalities. One people. One planet. 🌏 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 3, 2020

Mirza has been actively spreading awareness about coronavirus on her social media handles. When PM Modi announced the 21-day lockdown, Dia said, "As a citizen of a developing nation that has #LockedDown for 21days, witnessing the efforts being made every day to keep people safe, the enormous task of managing this human crisis, i truly hope that countries come together and help each other. That humanity truly shines." [sic]

A message from Nature. A wake up call for ALL to work together to protect, secure, restore ecological balance. Because health is determined by the health of our environment. Let this be an opportunity to learn quickly, to respect this lesson and work together to secure all life. https://t.co/8kULjb4hux — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 2, 2020

