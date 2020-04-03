The Debate
PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

General News

PM Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus." The PM urged people not to ignore social distancing while lighting 'diya' or lamp or mobile's light on April 5.

In his address PM Modi said, "Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us."

READ | PM Modi speaks to UK's Prince Charles amid latter's ongoing recovery from Coronavirus

READ | PM Modi to address nation amid Coronavirus lockdown via video message: LIVE updates

WATCH PM MODI's message here:

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

READ | PM Modi's FULL video message to the people of India amid Coronavirus lockdown here; WATCH

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan requests PM Modi to ensure safety of state's diaspora across the world

