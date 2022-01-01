Dia Mirza To Mrunal Thakur, Celebs Pour Love As Mohit Raina Announces Wedding With Aditi

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Mohit Raina amazed his fans with his latest social media post. The Uri actor shared multiple pictures from his intimate wedding with Aditi. Mohit had been very private about his personal life and his recent shares have shocked fans. Celebrities have been pouring wishes for the duo as they start their new venture.

Mohit Raina took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and posted his wedding pictures with his wife Aditi. Both looked adorable as Mohit opted for a white-coloured sherwani and Aditi wore a red and green lehenga. The Shiddat actor captioned the picture, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.

Aditi & Mohit. (sic)"

Dia Mirza, Saina Nehwal congratulate Mohit Raina

Fans and celebs have been pouring love since Mohit shared this good news. Bollywood actor Dia Mirza wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations". Jersey star Mrunal Thakur wrote, "What wow Congratulations", adding three red heart emojis. Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal also congratulated the couple. Apart from that, Uri actor Dhairya Karwa also wrote congratulations in the comment section with a heart emoji.

Mohit Raina on the work front

On the work front, Mohit Raina was last seen in Shiddat with Diana Penty. Ahead of that, the actor got featured in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev from which he gained followers in bulk. He has also worked in Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

The actor was also praised for his performance in the web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The series showcases doctors, nurses, first responders, and other hospital personnel dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude in Mumbai. The series was set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, following the staff of Bombay General Hospital and their travails during the unfateful night of 26 November 2008. It features attacks being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and how a journalist tries to cover the happenings.

(Image: @merainna/Instagram)