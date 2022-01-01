Mohit Raina Shares Pictures Of His Wedding With Aditi; Says 'Love Recognises No Barriers'

Actor Mohit Raina surprised his fans on Saturday by dropping multiple pictures from his intimate wedding with Aditi. The actor is known for being tight-lipped about his personal affair and his recent pictures have come as a shock to his fans. However, fans were quick to drop congratulatory wishes and love to the newlywed couple in the comment section.

Mohit Raina ties the knot with Aditi

Taking to his Instagram on January 1, the Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev actor shared multiple pictures from his wedding. As per the pictures, the couple seemed to have tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding as Aditi opted for a yellow lehenga and Mohit Raina donned a white sherwani. He also wrote a dotting caption to make the new journey of his life with his wife Aditi and sought fans' love and blessings for the same. He wrote,

''Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey .

Aditi & Mohit''

Fans and celebrities alike sent their love and wish to the newlywed couple as one fan wrote, ''Congratulation for both of you Sir,,,,all the best wishes'' while another fan commented, ''Just wishing you all love and happiness.. you deserve this''.

On the work front, the actor is known for his lead role in the popular series Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and Mahabharat. He is also seen in significant roles in films like Uri - The Surgical Strike, Good Newwz and the latest hit Shiddat.

Image: Instagram/@merainna