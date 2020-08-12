Diana Penty Turns Her Back On 2020 As She Posts A New Photo; See Post

Actor Diana Penty recently posted a unique picture of herself on Instagram. Instead of facing the camera, the actor turned her back to the camera and added a fun caption with the post. Take a look at Diana's post, its caption and the comments fans left on it as well.

Diana Penty's Post

Cocktail actor Diana Penty recently posted a picture of herself in a backless black gown. Only the actor's profile was visible in the picture as she had her back turned to the camera and Diana was seen sporting no make-up on her face. Fans could see greenery in the picture but all of it was blurred out.

Diana Penty also jotted down a smart caption with the post. She mentioned how she was turning her back to the year 2020. Diana wrote - Turning my back on you 2020. #NuffSaid (emoji).

Many fans and admirers of the actor responded to the post. Fans commented many wonderful things in the comments section, some called the actor 'gorgeous' while others called her 'beautiful'. Take a look at the comment section:

Pic Credit: Diana Penty's Instagram

Diana Penty is very active on her social media and keeps her fans and followers updated about her daily life. In one of her last posts, fans could see Diana's back as she was walking on a farm. The actor sported a red and white striped shrug with a white skirt. Diana also had her arms open in the picture. The actor penned down a lovely caption about nature and added World Nature Conservation Day hashtag. She wrote - “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”- John Muir. Many fans and admirers showered the post with love. Take a look at the post:

In another one of her posts on Instagram, fans could see a monochrome picture of the actor. The post was accompanied by the hashtag Women Supporting Women and showcased the actor in a low-cut top and pants. Fans could see Diana sitting on a chair and sporting a smile. Many fans and celebs responded on the post with positive remarks. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Diana Penty's Instagram

