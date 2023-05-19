Diana Penty Shares First Photos From Cannes 2023 Ahead Of Her Red Carpet Appearance

Diana Penty recently reached the French Riviera to attend the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress shared a set of pictures from the location on her Instagram handle on Friday. She wrote in the caption, “Hello again #Cannes.” Diana looked cool and casual in her first photos from Cannes.

In the pictures, Diana wore a white top with blue jeans. The Cocktail actress kept her hair loose and paired black sunglasses with her look. For the footwear, she opted for a pair of stilettos heels. Diana also shared a short clip of her engorging on a footlong. See the post here.

This is Diana’s second outing at the French film festival. This year, she is partnering with the prestigious spirits brand, GREY GOOSE. Expressing much excitement about her second appearance, Diana shared, "India has received great recognition and appreciation at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am thrilled to be a part of the event once again this year. I eagerly look forward to celebrating this experience alongside the global icon of luxury, GREY GOOSE, in the country of its origin."

India at Cannes 2023

Other names in the list of Cannes attendees this year include Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Social media influencers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani will also mark their debut at Cannes this year. The film festival commenced on May 16 and will run till May 27. Like every year, the annual event will see the attendance of several well-known celebrities from all over the world.

This year’s Cannes jury consists of French actor Denis Menochet, American actress Brie Larson, American actor-director Paul Dano, Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Moroccan film director Maryam Touzani, Argentinian film director Damian Szifron and French director Julia Ducouranu. Several international films will compete for the accolades, particularly the much coveted Palme d'Or.