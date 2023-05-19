Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Look Sparks Hilarious Meme-fest

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes red carpet on Thursday at the French Riviera. As expected, she brought drama and her flair to the red carpet. The Cannes veteran wore a couture gown with a giant hood, a fin-like trail and a giant bow rounding off her dramatic outfit.

The Ponniyin Selvan II actress has been gracing the Cannes red carpet since 2002 owing to her long-standing association with L'Oréal Paris. Aishwarya turned out to be a show-stealer and netizens shared their reactions on social media. However, some funny memes also started to float. Here's how fans reacted to her look on the Cannes 2023 red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look decoded

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The actress stunned in a silver-and-black Sophie Couture at the event. The black gown was paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection.

The outfit had a black bow at the waistline and the dramatic silver hood that went over her head. The shimmery silver gown featured a long trail. Letting her outfit do the talking, the Ponniyin Selvan II star styled her hair in a mid-parting. For the makeup, the former Miss World opted for glamorous red lip colour and matte finish.