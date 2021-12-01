Did 'Badhaai Ho' Star Gajraj Rao Drop Major Hint On Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding?

Adding to the speculations about the rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Badhaia Ho fame actor Gajraj Rao has posted a special message. Ever since the news of the two star’s Roka ceremony has started surfacing on social media, fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the wedding. Several rumours pertaining to the ‘no camera’ policy at the wedding, seem to have left Gajraj Rao unhappy.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Life, it is believed that Katrina and Vicky will have a court marriage in Mumbai first, followed by grand wedding celebrations in Rajasthan. It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions. The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day.

Gajraj Rao's seeming confirmation

Now, with several media portals running news about phones being not allowed in the rumoured wedding, it seems to have disappointed Gajraj Rao. The actor known for playing roles in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and others took to his Instagram story and shared a post that talked about the ban on using mobile phones during Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Tagging Vicky Kaushal's official Instagram handle, Gajraj Rao said, “Selfie nahi lene dega, too main nahi aa raha byah main, (If I am not allowed to take a selfie, I will not attend the wedding) (sic).”

Vicky-Katrina wedding details revealed in reports

For the unversed, Vicky and Gajraj Rao have worked together in Love Per Square Foot, so fans are guessing about the veteran actor’s attendance at the wedding festivities. Meanwhile, there are several rumours surfacing about the wedding of Katrina and Vicky. According to various media reports, Vicky and Katrina have ordered a strict no-phone policy at the festivities. Just not that, it is also being said that the couple is making their co-stars and the guests sign NDAs.

Meanwhile, the two stars recently stole the limelight after their recent post about their trip to Dubai. Vicky shared pictures from his work commitments in Abu Dhabi while Katrina shared a few clicks from her event at Dubai’s ongoing Expo. The posts by the two have left the fans curious about their wedding plans.

Image: Instagram/Vickykaushal09/KatrinaKaif/GajrajRao