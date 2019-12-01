Kareena Kapoor Quashes Plastic Surgery Rumours: DETAILS Here

Kareena Kapoor rules her stance amongst India’s most desirable and googled celebrities. She is not only considered a stunner on-screen but also off-screen. Kareena Kapoor’s endearing glory is worth the hype. The actor continues to slay as she is one celebrity who takes utmost care of her skin and fitness. She recently became a trend-setter in Bollywood for her post-pregnancy skincare tips. While she talks about her transformation from the beginning, she said, “It only gets better with every year. All you need to do is, follow the correct routine and ignore all the beauty myths.”

"Actors influence the masses, so I only endorse products I use on my skin. My journey towards maintaining my skin has been a task. All I do is, follow basic tips to take care of my skin. We have tideous schedules to follow, But my skin always remains my priority," she said in an interview.

Rumours about Kareena Kapoor's plastic surface after pregnancy

Although we see no comparison when it comes to Kareena Kapoor's flawless beauty, there were rumours that suggested Kareena undergoing plastic surgery for her cheeks. The actress hit the news spectrum, while her pictures were uploaded on a list of celebrities who have undergone cosmetic surgery. Hence the question arises, has Kareena Kapoor gone under the knife? The answer would be a clear no! Kareena’s notion towards maintaining her beauty is one step above all. The whole idea of comparing her before and after pictures would only justify her wonderful transformation from the day she stepped into the industry. Kareena has gracefully surpassed her pregnancy period, looking as radiant as ever. She became an aspiration for women who worry about skin problems and stress over acne during pregnancy.

In an interview with media, Kareena Kapoor revealed her facial glow tips. She said, “I like my beauty to be simple and minimalistic. I want it to be very modern but at the same time, not over done. I drink a lot of water and use almond oil on my skin sometimes, because it helps with dry skin all the time. These are like my old-standard tales that I have been following since years. The reason behind my glowing skin, is just because i keep myself hydrated all the time.”

