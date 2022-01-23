Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced arrival of their first child through surrogacy. Though the two did not reveal the gender of the child, however according to Daily Mail, the two are now proud parents of a baby girl. Armed with this information, the fans of the two recently dug up a video of Priyanka during the promotions of the recently released The Matrix Resurrections where she said that she would love for her “daughter” to not inherit the glass ceilings that were set for her generation.

The fans speculated that the actor innocently might have addressed the gender of her child, a daughter while speaking about having kids with Nick Jonas. Fans weighed on the fact that Priyanka knew the baby’s gender and she accidentally revealed it to the entire world. She said she wanted her daughter to express her desire not to inherit. However, at that time it seemed as if Priyanka was addressing her future child. But now people on Instagram believe that Priyanka knew the gender of the child at that time, and hence said, ‘My daughter.’

Did Priyanka Chopra accidentally reveal the child's gender in an old video?

Fans were quick to take notice of the video and expressed their emotions on the same in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “She knew at that time her baby girl was coming soon,” while another said, “Awwww she knew! Soo happy for them!! Best news ever!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Lucky baby girl to have such amazing parents.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “She knew, aww that's so cute.”

Apart from this, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Sky is Pink actor revealed her baby plans with Nick. She pointed out that children are actually a big part of wishing for the future. Priyanka told Vanity Fair, ‘It’s a big part of our wish for the future. Whatever happens, happens by the grace of God. The adorable couple had announced the news of welcoming their first child with a joint statement on Instagram. “We are very happy to confirm that we have welcomed a baby boy through a surrogate. Is. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we want to focus on our family. Thank you very much (sic),” the statement read.

IMAGE: Instagram/priyankachopra