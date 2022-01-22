Did Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Child Arrive 12 Weeks Before Due Date? Here's All We Know

One of the most loved celebrity couples, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, have beautifully embraced parenthood after they announced welcoming a baby via surrogacy. The couple had announced the news through a common statement on Instagram. Now, according to a report by Daily Mail, Priyanka and Nick’s baby arrived 12 weeks before the actual due date.

Though the gender of the baby remains unknown, according to various media outlets, the couple is believed to have welcomed a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared a post on Friday and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. (sic)" After the actor shared the news, people began congratulating the star couple.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' child arrives 12-weeks before due date

Now, according to the international media outlet, the couple’s child arrived before the due date. The couple’s little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time. The star couple’s premature baby girl was delivered in Southern California. The baby and surrogate continue to remain in the hospital, while Priyanka and Nick wait for their little one to become healthy in order to move her to Los Angeles. Further, the report by the outlet also claimed that Priyanka was trying to finish all her work, before her baby’s arrival, but seems like now she will have to slow down and prepare to welcome her baby home.

The Daily Mail report also stated certain reasons behind the couple opting for the surrogate route. It said that the work schedules of the two stars make it difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, hence they went for the surrogate way. Chopra and Jonas have been married for three years.

The couple got married in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India in 2018. While the couple initially got married in Jodhpur, they held two weddings, one Hindu and one Christian over the course of five days to celebrate each of their traditions, which they combined during each celebration. Priyanka had been giving hints about the news sarcastically in advertisements and interviews. Chopra had also expressed her wish for children in an interview with Vanity Fair just a week before the duo made their joyous announcement.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)