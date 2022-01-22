'Overjoyed': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces Arrival Of Baby With Nick Jonas Via Surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra has announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared a post on Friday and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

After the actor shared the news, people began congratulating the couple. Nick's brother, Joe Jonas congratulated his brother and sister-in-law by sharing a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. YouTube star Lilly Singh stated, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!"

Actor Lara Dutta also congratulated her good friend on receiving the good news. Pooja Hegde wrote, "Congratulations. Sending you all loads of love and light," while Huma Qureshi stated, "This is amazing! Congratulations." Nick Jonas also shared the same post.

Chopra expressed her wish for children

Chopra and Jonas have been married for three years. The couple got married in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India in 2018. While the couple initially got married in Jodhpur, they held two weddings, one Hindu and one Christian over the course of five days to celebrate each of their traditions, which they combined during each celebration. Priyanka had been giving hints about the news sarcastically in advertisements and interviews. Chopra expressed her wish for children in an interview with "Vanity Fair" just a week before the duo made their joyous announcement.

However, when asked if they planned to start a family after their wedding, Priyanka stated that they were taking things one day at a time. She said that man proposes, but God decides. Chopra also claimed that she is not going to risk anything, and further stated that she definitely wants babies and it will happen when the time is perfect, according to People. Priyanka Chopra has expressed her delight at the prospect of becoming a mother.

The couple was recently photographed on a beach in San Diego. Sources say that the two were reportedly chilling at Del Mar Dog Beach near San Diego. They walked for about 30 minutes on the sand, taking in the sights, sounds, and fragrances with their dogs.

