Did Sara Ali Khan Cheer For Shubman Gill's Team In IPL 2023 Final? Here's The Truth

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal recently attended the final match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the actors thoroughly enjoyed the game, they have now revealed their true allegiances during the match. Initially, many fans believed that Sara and Vicky were supporting the Gujarat Titans, possibly due to Sara's rumored association with Shubman Gill. They were seen cheering for the Hardik Pandya-led team, but they were also spotted celebrating Chennai Super Kings' victory, which left fans puzzled. However, the actors have now clarified their loyalties, stating that they are actually supporters of the Mumbai Indians. Vicky further mentioned that they are ardent fans of MS Dhoni as well.

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Vicky said, "Hum vaise MI supporters hai. Hum toh maze lenge gaye thein. Toh jisne chauka maar liya, jiski wicket chali gayi, taali maar lete thein. Hum Dil se waise MS Dhoni fans hai (We are Mumbai Indians supporters. We just went to enjoy the match. We were celebrating regardless of who was hitting fours or who was getting out. We are MS Dhoni fans from the heart."

Vicky Kaushal reacts to MS Dhoni getting out at Golden duck

During the press conference, Kaushal expressed his disappointment when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck. He shared that he was looking forward to watching Dhoni bat, but unfortunately, things didn't go their way. Vicky also mentioned that there were speculations about it potentially being Dhoni's last match, so they had hoped to see him lift the trophy. He said, "Dil baith gaya tha. Kahin na kahin hum Dhoni ko dekhne gaye thein. Chalo, vo out ho gaye, unki team bas jeet gayi."

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is a comedy-drama, which is helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film is releasing on June 2, 2023.