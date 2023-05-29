IPL 2023 Final: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Natasa Stankovic Cheer On In GT Vs CSK Match

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were snapped at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya's actress-wife Natasa Stankovic was also spotted in the crowd during the match as she cheered for her husband's team Gujarat Titans. They enjoyed the final match of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023.

As Gujarat Titans set a target of 215 runs for the rivals, Sara, Vicky and Natasa cheered from the stands. The Atrangi Re actress wore a white crop top teamed with blue denim. On the other hand, Vicky sported a black T-shirt paired with a green bomber jacket and pants. They arrived for the final day of IPL to promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, releasing on June 2. On the other hand, Natasa kept her look casual in a pink shirt teamed with blue denim and a cool pair of shades. She was seen jumping with joy after Hardik hit a massive six. Take a look at their photos and videos of the celebs from the match.

3.1 Cr people watching Hardik Pandya wife hapiness when Hardik Pandya hits a long six. #CSKvsGT #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/njIBUpqNA0 — Silly Context (@sillycontext) May 29, 2023

Sara reached Ahmedabad as she will be attending #IPL2023Final with vicky 😁#SaraAliKhan #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/sbFGP0aNrs — divYa/ ZHZB on 2nd June (@thenamasteygurl) May 29, 2023

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan share their plans on attending the final match

Ahead of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were seen in Ahmedabad, taking in the lofcal flavour. They shared a video of themselves from the hotel. In the video, Vicky could be seen playing cricket in the hotel's corridor. He urged people to watch the match and revealed that Sara and he will be attending IPL 2023 match live. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Yeh IPL16 Final hai Zara Hatke, Baarish se rehna padega zara bachke! The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here. CSK vs GT. Watch the IPL16 finale with me."

More about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is touted to be a family comic drama. It is slated to release on June 2, 2023. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.