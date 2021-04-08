Did You Know Jeetendra Once Called Sridevi And Jaya Prada His ‘bread And Butter’?

Jeetendra, best known for his spectacular performances in Bollywood movies, turned 79 recently. In his entire career, the actor showcased his acting as well as dancing skills in some of the blockbuster movies in his career. As Jeetendra was mostly paired with actors Jaya Prada and Sridevi in his movies, he once stated in an interview how they both were his ‘bread and butter’. Read ahead to know more about what Jeetendra had to say about his co-stars, Sridevi and Jaya Prada.

When Jeetendra called Sridevi and Jaya Prada his ‘bread and butter’

According to reports by Bollywood Life, Jeetendra once talked about one of his blockbuster movies Himmatwala and stated how it was shot in 42 days and turned out to be one of the biggest hits of his career. He added that he bounced back with the release of Himmatwala and mentioned that he made so much money that he forgot his loss. He then added that Himmatwala’s director, K Raghavendra Rao, brought him back to life and continued on how the movie was a roaring success. He then recalled that while filming for the movie, when he came to know that actor Sridevi will be sharing the screen space with him, he became so happy to have her next to him in the film. He then stated that he used to call Sridevi and Jaya Prada his 'bread and butter'.

Jeetendra also talked about how the Telugu movie industry turned out to be a gamechanger for him. He stated that he owed a lot of things to the Telugu film industry and its audience because his first big hit was with the legendary filmmaker, LV Prasad. He then continued that the latter was his guru and added that after his father, it was him whom he addressed as his father.

Jeetendra and Jaya Prada movies

Some of Jeetendra and Jaya Prada movies include Aulad, Lav Kush, Mawaali, Majaal, Mere Saathi, Hoshiyar, Khal-Naaikaa, Haisiyat, Haqeeqat, Singhaasan and many more.

Jeetendra and Sridevi movies

Jeetendra and Sridevi were paired for a variety of movies such as Balidaan, Sarfarosh, Jaani Dost, Ghar Sansaar, Dharm Adhikari, Suhaagan, Tohfa, Himmat Aur Mehnat, Sone pe Suhaaga and several others.

Image Source- Jeetendra fan club Instagram