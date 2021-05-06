Did You Know Luck Ali Has Acted In Several Films? Check Out His Top 5 Movies

Every 90's kids' memories are filled with the joyous and melodious tunes of the legendary singer Lucky Ali. His songs are known to bring back the suppressed memories of childhood. However, singing is not the only field the artist has ventured into. Apart from Lucky Ali's songs, he is also famous for his acting skills and the roles that he has portrayed in many Bollywood films.

Recently, Lucky Ali's death hoax made rounds on the internet to which the singer finally responded by posting a note that read he was 'resting in peace at home'. The man of many talents has also tried his hands at directing movies by working as an assistant director for the movie Susman. Here is the list of top 5 Lucky Ali's movies where he worked as an actor

1. Runway

Directed by Sunil Tiwari, Runaway was released in the year 2009 starring Amarjeet Shukla and Tulip Joshi. Lucky Ali played the role of Kahlid who was an assassin on Interpol's wanted list in this action thriller movie. The plot of the movie followed the story of Allan, who goes to Mauritius to kill the owner of the casino while his love interest stays back at Daman, who is also a victim of drug abuse.

2. Good Luck!

Starring Aryeman Ramsay and Sayali Bhagat, the movie was released in the year 2008 and was directed by Aditya Datt. The movie was inspired by the Hollywood movie Just My Luck and featured several talented actors. Lucky Ali played the role of a rich musical contract dealer named Tarun Chopra. The singer also contributed to the movie's music in the songs Nazar Mein Hai Chehra and its hip-hop remix.

3. Kaante

Adding to the list of Lucky Ali's movies, Kaante was released in the year 2002 and was directed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie included an ensemble of big-shot Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Lucky Ali played the role of Maqbool Haider, also known as Mak in the movie, who is a drug peddler selling and buying illicit drugs under a drug lord. The movie was received well by the critics who praised its talented cast for their performances.

4. Sirf Tum Hi To Ho

Released in the year 2019, Sirf Tum Hi To Ho is a Pakistani romantic drama movie directed by Sangeeta. The plot of the movie followed a love between Danish Taimoor, Qurat ul Ain and Mathira. The singer made a cameo appearance in the movie along with Ghana Ali and Maryam.

5. Sur – The Melody of Life

Starring Lucky Ali in the lead role along with Gauri Karnik, Sur was released in the year 2002. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the plot of the movie followed the story of a music teacher, played by Lucky Ali, getting overpowered by jealousy and competition after his student gains fame and success. Lucky Ali's songs have also been used in the movie like Aa Bhi Jaa Aa Bhi Jaa, Aao Tumhe Ek Nayi Baat, and Khoya Hai Tune Jo E Dil.

