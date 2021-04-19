Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor Once Suggested Alia Bhatt To Do Parveen Babi's Biopic?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dating rumours have always been the talk of the town as they frequently make several public appearances together. Once when the duo made a public appearance together at an event, Ranbir suggested how Alia Bhatt could do a biopic of one of the prolific actors of the Bollywood industry, Parveen Babi.

Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt essaying Parveen Babi in her biopic

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s 2017 event has been creating a buzz on the internet lately after Kabir Bedi mentioned details about his affair with the actor, Parveen Babi. During an event in 2017, Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt was asked a question about an actor she would love to play in a movie to which she stated that since Ranbir Kapoor had been a supporter of her career, she would like him to answer this question. Ranbir Kapoor then stated that the way she was going, she could do her own biopic. He then stated the names of a couple of prolific actors who she could essay in a film such as Madhuri Dixit, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rahman, Zeenat Aman, and Parveen Babi. He then mentioned how Parveen Babi would be a good biopic for her to do to which Alia Bhatt nodded.

It is a lesser-known fact that Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi were in a relationship after the latter broke up with Kabir Bedi. Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi entered into a relationship when the former broke up with his wife Lorraine Bright. After being in a relationship, Mahesh Bhatt wrote and directed the movie, Arth which was partially a biopic related to his affair with Parveen Babi. He even wrote and produced the movie, Woh Lamhe which was supposedly based on his interpretation of his relationship with Parveen.

More on Alia Bhatt’s movies

While the actor has not mentioned anything about moving ahead with her boyfriend’s suggestion to do Parveen Babi’s biopic, she has been dropping in details about her other upcoming projects. The upcoming Alia Bhatt’s movies include Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she will be essaying the lead role of a mafia queen of Mumbai named Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in RRR as well as Brahmastra.

Image Source- Alia Bhatt's Instagram