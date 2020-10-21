Lata Mangeshkar Recalls How Shammi Kapoor Sang Her Marathi Song, Shares Fascinating Story

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture with Shammi Kapoor on his birth anniversary, October 21. Sharing an anecdote, Lata ji in a tweet wrote that Shammi ji once sang her Marathi song.

"Once I was returning in a flight from Delhi. On a seat behind me, someone was singing my Marathi song. When I turned, I saw Shammi ji. He was singing in tune. He told me that such songs should also release in Hindi," she wrote. In the following tweet, Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaste, today is Shammi Kapoor’s birth anniversary. I shared a brother-sister relationship with him."

Ek din flight mein main Delhi se aarahi thi, to piche ki seat pe koi mera ek marathi gaana gaa raha tha.Maine muudke dekha to Shammi ji the.Wo bahut sur mein gaate the.Mujhe kaha unhone ki aise gaane hindi mein aane chahiye. Wo gaana tha . https://t.co/R5wvfO1ysd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 21, 2020

Namaskar.Shammi Kapoor ji ki aaj jayanti hai. Mera unse rishta bhai behen ka tha. pic.twitter.com/LthkXN3uL3 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 21, 2020

Shammi Kapoor was born on 21 October 1931 and was named Shamsher Raj Kapoor. He was born in Mumbai. His father, Prithviraj Kapoor was a popular actor.

Shammi Kapoor died on 14 August 2011 at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. He had suffered from chronic kidney failure. He was 79 years old when he passed away.

