Shammi Kapoor Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Dil Tera Deewana' Actor

Veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, who started his career in 1953, made his debut with the movie Jeewan Jyoti. Shammi Kapoor rose to prominence with movies like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Singapore, College Girl, Boy Friend, Junglee, Dil Tera Deewana, Professor, Rajkumar, Kashmir Ki Kali, Janwar among others. He has worked with several leading ladies in Bollywood of the 90s era including Saira Banu, Asha Parikh and Hema Malini among others.
Shammi Kapoor was also a part of Tamil and Malayalam films. He has also served as a director for various movies like Manoranjan and Bulandbaaz. Kapoor met Geeta Bali in 1955, during the shooting of the film Rangeen Raaten, where he was the leading actor and she played a cameo. Four months later, they married at Banganga Temples, near Napean Sea Road of Mumbai. On the birth anniversary of Shammi Kapoor, here is a Shammi Kapoor quiz based on his trivia and facts.
