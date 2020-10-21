Shammi Kapoor Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Dil Tera Deewana' Actor

Veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, who started his career in 1953, made his debut with the movie Jeewan Jyoti. Shammi Kapoor rose to prominence with movies like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Singapore, College Girl, Boy Friend, Junglee, Dil Tera Deewana, Professor, Rajkumar, Kashmir Ki Kali, Janwar among others. He has worked with several leading ladies in Bollywood of the 90s era including Saira Banu, Asha Parikh and Hema Malini among others.

Shammi Kapoor was also a part of Tamil and Malayalam films. He has also served as a director for various movies like Manoranjan and Bulandbaaz. Kapoor met Geeta Bali in 1955, during the shooting of the film Rangeen Raaten, where he was the leading actor and she played a cameo. Four months later, they married at Banganga Temples, near Napean Sea Road of Mumbai. On the birth anniversary of Shammi Kapoor, here is a Shammi Kapoor quiz based on his trivia and facts.

Shammi Kapoor quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Shammi Kapoor?

Jeewan Jyoti

Rail Ka Dibba

Dil Deke Dekho

Tumsa Nahin Dekha

2. Which movie marked the first collaboration of Shammi Kapoor and Madhubala?

Suraiya

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

College Girl

Rail Ka Dibba

3. Which Nasir Hussain directorial featured Shammi Kapoor?

Dil Tera Diwana

Singapore

Junglee

Tumsa Nahi Dekha

4. Which movie featured Shammi Kapoor alongside Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini?

Andaz

Zameer

Manoranjan

Parvarish

5. Which movie featured Shammi Kapoor alongside Asha Parikh for the first time?

China Town

Dil Deke Dekho

Junglee

Hum Sab Chor Hain

6. Which was the first colour film that featured Shammi Kapoor?

An Evening in Paris

Preet Na Jane Reet

Junglee

Basant

7. Which among these movies is directed by Shammi Kapoor?

Manoranjan

Harjaee

Armaan

Shalimar

8. Which Russian film featured Shammi Kapoor?

Boyfriend

An Evening in Paris

Sobibor

Vozvrashchenie Bagdadskogo Vora

9. Which Imtiaz Ali directorial featured Shammi Kapoor?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Rockstar

Kapoor & Sons

10. Which movie featured Shammi Kapoor alongside Salman Khan?

Censor

Jaanam Samjha Karo

Vidhaata

Sandwich

Shammi Kapoor quiz -answers

Jeewan Jyoti

Rail Ka Dibba

Tumsa Nahi Dekha

Andaz

Dil Deke Dekho

Junglee

Manoranjan

Vozvrashchenie Bagdadskogo Vora

Rockstar

Jaanam Samjha Karo

