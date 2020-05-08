Did You Know That Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Yuva' Was A Bilingual Film?

The film Yuva hit the screens in 2004. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a student leader named Michael who convinces Arjun, the apathetic son of an IAS officer, to join politics. When a powerful politician fails to bribe Michael, he sends one of his goons, Inba, to kill them. Here are a few interesting facts about the film.

Interesting trivia about Ajay Devgn-Mani Ratnam's Yuva

The film was bilingual

The film was bilingual and was simultaneously shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil. Both the versions of the film had different cast members with one actor in common, Esha Deol. The Tamil version of the film starred R Madhavan, Siddharth, Suriya, and P Bharathiraja.

Anurag Kashyap was disappointed with Abhishek Bachchan

Post the release of Yuva, writer Anurag Kashyap was disappointed with Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film. Reportedly, the duo was not on talking terms for over a decade after the film. Kashyap even stated at the time that if John Abraham is a bad actor then Abhishek Bachchan is equally bad. He also said that he does not envy Abhishek for the way his talent and career have shaped up to be two different things.

The film was originally offered to different actors

Ajay Devgn's role was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan but he turned it down, while Abhishek Bachchan's role was originally offered to Hrithik Roshan. However, Roshan could not commit to the film due to scheduling issues. It was also revealed that Bobby Deol was the original choice for Ajay Devgn's role. Actor Esha Deol reprised the role Simran in both the versions of the film.

Vivek Oberoi broke his leg during the shoot

The film was originally set to be titled Howrah Bridge, but was later renamed. During the shoot of the final fighting sequence between Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan, Oberoi ended up getting injured. The actor broke his leg when he made an attempt to avoid an oncoming motorcycle.

R Madhavan vs Abhishek Bachchan

The Tamil version of Yuva starred R Madhavan while the Hindi version starred Abhishek Bachchan. R Madhavan received a lot of praise for his performance in the Tamil version compared to Abhishek. However, the film also turned out to be a turning point in Abhishek Bachchan's career.

