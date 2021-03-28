Did You Know The Big Bull Actor Ileana D'Cruz Chose Acting As A Career By Accident?

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz is known for her roles in films like Barfi!, Rustom and Main Tera Hero. The actor has also worked in several Telugu films. Did you know she chose an acting career by accident? Take a look at what Ileana would take up as a career if not acting.

Ileana D'cruz chose an acting career by accident

In an interview with Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show, aired on Romedy Now, Ileana revealed that she chose an acting career by accident. She wanted to explore the world of music and take up singing as a career. Shibani asked her about her journey from modelling to acting. Ileana spoke about how she started getting ads from several brands after her ramp shows. She mentioned her audition with director Teja and added that it got cancelled later. She revealed that if not acting, her plan B would definitely be singing.

Shibani further went on to ask her which three actors did she love to work with. Ileana said that she shared a close bond with Nargis Fakri and they were very good friends now. She also shared that she connected well with Varun Dhawan on the sets of Main Tera Hero and Arshad Warsi on the sets of Pagalpanti. Talking about Instagram filters and photoshop, Ileana said that she did not like using filters because she believed that people should be true to themselves. She also mentioned that she loved flowers and never got flowers from any men she ever dated. The only time she got flowers was from her father.

Ileana D'cruz's films

Ileana made her debut with the Telugu film Devadasu where she played the role of Bhanu. She won a Filmfare award for the best debut actor. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Ileana D'Cruz's films include Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom and Mubarakan, some of which garnered her immense popularity. She was last seen in Pagalpanti which had an ensemble cast. Ileana will next be seen in The Big Bull and Unfair & Lovely.

Ileana D'Cruz's trivia

She was just 20 years old when she made her acting debut with Devadasu.

She rejected the film Wanted because of her exams. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was then finalised for the film.

She made her Tamil debut with Kedi alongside Tamannah and Ravi Krishna.

She made a cameo appearance in a Kannada film titled Huduga Hudugi.

Promo image source: Still from Barfi!