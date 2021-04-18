Did You Know Yami Gautam's Initial Six Films Were All Done In Six Different Languages?

Yami Gautam has become of the most loved actors in Bollywood with several hits coming from the OTT space as well as cinema in general. The actor initially began her career with south films and steadily shifted to Bollywood over the years. However, Yami started off her career by starring in six films in six different languages. Unlike most actors, Yami Gautam seemed to start off her career with a film in almost every major language. Here’s a list of all the six films that she starred in.

Yami Gautam's trivia - Her first 6 films belonged to 6 different languages

Kannada

In 2009, Yami Gautam starred in the film Ullasa Utsaha which became her debut film. The movie was a Kannada film and saw Yami play the role of Mahalakshmi. The movie however went on to get mixed reviews and the actor was soon seen in a different language film.

Punjabi

The film Ek Noor that came out in 2011 saw Yami Gautam mark her debut in the Punjab film industry. She portrayed the character of Rabiha on screen and was loved for her performance. That same year, she went on to star in yet another film but in a different language.

Telugu

The same year saw Yami Gautam do another film in a different language, this time in Telugu. The actor starred in the movie Nuvvila and played the role of Archana in the film. She was loved for her exhilarating performance in it.

Hindi

Almost 3 years after, the actor debuted in Bollywood with the widely successful film Vicky Donor. The same film was also a debut film for Ayushmann Khurrana. Both the actors soon went on to become major stars after the mammoth success of the film.

Malayalam

Hero was the film that saw Yami Gautam act in yet another language film in the same year. While the actor was busy shooting for Vicky Donor, she also happened to have Hero as her next project. This film was shot in Malayalam and thus the actor did a marvellous job in her role as Gauri in the movie.

Tamil

Gouravam was a film shot in both Tamil and Telugu. Yami Gautam played her role and dubbed lines for both the languages for the film. The movie was released in 2013 and became a hit and was loved by the audiences as well as the critics.