Did You Notice Sahil Sehgal In 'Four More Shots Please' With Estranged Wife Kirti Kulhari?

Kirti Kulhari recently announced her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal after almost five years of marriage. The Pink actor took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 1, to share that they have mutually decided to separate, "not on paper but in life". Sahil Sehgal who is also an actor has appeared in movies like Basmati Blues, Plus One +1, but did you notice he also played a role in the Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please that starred Kriti Kulhari in the lead role along with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanavi Gagroo?

Sahil Sehgal in 'Four More Shots' Please

Kirti Kulhari's husband Sahil Sehgal had appeared in two episodes of Four More Shots Please during the first season. He played the role of 'Rishabh' who was seen playing intimate scenes with Sayani Gupta's character 'Damini'. He first appeared in the second episode titled 'Strong Girls Don't Break'. In the episode, after having stressful days at work Damini starts to spend more time during the night with her friends in the bar they used to hang out. When the bar owner Jeh, played by Prateik Babbar, asks her reason she says she does not like going home and staying in the four walls alone. After she leaves for home she finds a surprise visitor from the past, Rishabh, waiting in the lobby who has come from New York. The scene is cut to Damini's bedroom and both of them share intimate scenes together in bed.

Sahil Sehgal also appears in the fourth episode of the first season which is titled 'Ex Why Zz'. Damini shares an after-work drink with Jeh and they seem to be drawing closer but she is supposed to meet Rishabh. During her talk with Jeh, she gets a text from him and she texts him back saying she is stuck at work and calls a rain check. After leaving the bar she texts him "change of plans" and they again share intimate scenes in bed. However, they constantly get interrupted by the noises of a dog in Damini's apartment. Rishabh reveals in the scene that he will be leaving for New York the next day.

When Kirti Kulhari talked about her insecurities of Sahil playing intimate scenes with Sayani Gupta

According to Koimoi, Kulhari had revealed that initially in their marriage she used to feel insecure about Sahil's previous relationships or even if he talked about other women in general. Talking about her insecurities, the URI actor said she was not sure about the on-screen kissing scene or how the intimate scene with Sayani on screen would turn out since Saahil Sehgal is also an actor. Kulhari said that over the years, she had stopped being insecure. She said that Saahil had two intimate scenes with Sayani, but she had changed enough to tell her partner to be careful and not get injured and only that mattered.

