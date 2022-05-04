R Madhavan's Film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' To Premiere At Cannes Film Festival 2022

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is an upcoming film festival scheduled to take place from 17th to 28 May 2022. On May 4, 2022, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur stated that as India & France are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties, India is honoured to be officially invited as the country of honour at the Cannes Film Market.

Anurag Thakur also announced that R Madhavan's film Rocketry will have its world premiere there and the festival will also have a special 10-film retrospective of Satyajit Ray paying a small tribute to the late legendary filmmaker.

PM Modi lauds Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer

Last year, when the makers of Rocketry released the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming film, it received appreciation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The tweet made by the PM read, "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

More on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Actor R Madhavan is currently looking forward to the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. The film will also mark his directorial debut as he has written and is also producing it. The film is now slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

