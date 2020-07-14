'Dil Bechara' Cast Looks Impressive With Passionate And Talented Artists; Details Here

Dil Bechara is all set to be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film is much anticipated as it will be the last film featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The trailer of the film was recently released and has already become the most liked trailer on YouTube. Dil Bechara is the Bollywood adaptation of the bestselling novel, The Fault In Our Stars, by John Green.

The plot of the film revolves around two cancer survivors and their journey of falling in love with each other. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is sure to leave a huge mark on the Indian audience. Here is a look at the cast of Dil Bechara with details on their work.

The Dil Bechara cast

1. Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Dil Bechara, playing the lead role of Immanuel Rajkummar Junior, who is generally known by the name Manny. Manny is a cancer survivor who has a unique and joyful way of looking at life. The actor has been in seen in a number of critically acclaimed films like Kai Po Che! and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He started off as a television actor before making a mark in Bollywood.

2. Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Her character is called Kizie Basu. The character is naturally shy and sweet by nature. The actor is a Delhi-based girl who has previously worked as a child artist. She is known for playing the role of Nargis Fakhri’s sister in the Imtiaz Ali film, Rockstar.

3. Swastika Mukherjee

Swastika Mukherjee will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film, Dil Bechara. The actor has previously been a part of a number of Bengali and Hindi films. She shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bollywood film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

4. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the film Dil Bechara, playing the role of Aftab Khan. He is an established Bollywood actor who has worked in a number of critically-acclaimed films like Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho. Saif Ali Khan is considered amongst the leading actors of Bollywood.

5. Saswataa Chatterjee

Saswataa Chatterjee will also have an important role in the upcoming drama film, Dil Bechara. Most people remember him as the creepy face from the 2012 film, Kahaani, who pushes a pregnant Vidya Balan on the train track. His work in previous films has been highly appreciated by fans and critics alike.

6. Sahil Vaid

Sahil Vaid will be seen playing the role of JP in the film Dil Bechara. The actor is known for his commendable performance in films like Bank Chor, amongst others. He plays the loyal and funny friend in both Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

7. Rakesh Krushna Joshi

Rakesh Krushna Joshi will be seen playing the role of a character named Rakesh. He is known for his brief work in the Anubhav Sinha film Thappad. He made his debut with Thappad and also has a role in Heropanti 2.

8. Saurav Khurana

Saurav Khurana will be seen playing the role of a patient in the film Dil Bechara. He is known for his work in the fan-favourite web series, Made In Heaven. He was also seen in the show, What the Folks.

Read Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Shares Heart-warming Post Hugging Sushant Singh Rajput

Also read Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's Trailer Sets New Record After Beating 'Avengers'

9. Durgesh Kumar

Durgesh Kumar will be seen playing the role of a rickshaw puller in the film, Dil Bechara. He has previously appeared in Highway and Sanju. His role is expected to be brief yet impactful in the upcoming Dil Bechara.

Read Harish Kalyan Plays And Sings Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Title Song; Watch Video

Also read Reggie Miller Reacts To Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Sporting His Jersey In Dil Bechara

Image Courtesy: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.