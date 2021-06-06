'Dilip Kumar Admitted To Mumbai Hospital Following Breathing Issues': Saira Banu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised due to breathing issues on Sunday morning. He was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. His wife, veteran actress Saira Banu, stated that he was having breathing issues for the past few days.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, says his wife Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/eNn4hfhELL — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

Dilip Kumar has faced health issues over the past few years and has been hospitalised multiple times. Last month, the 98-year-old had been admitted to the same hospital. That time, Saira Banu had stated that the visit was for a routine health check up.

After discharge, she had said, "We just came home (from the hospital). Everything is fine. Keep sahab (Kumar) in your prayers."

Their family friend Faisal Farooqui had then stated that there was nothing to panic. "He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or (a) concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine," Farooqui said.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of Dilip Kumar’s younger brothers Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) last year.

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azaam, Devdas, among others. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

