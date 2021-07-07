Dilip Kumar Death: Harsha Bhogle Calls Legendary Actor An 'inspiration' To Many

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has come forward and offered his last respects to Dilip Kumar after he passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98.

The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Harsha Bhogle remembers Dilip Kumar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle remembered Dilip Kumar for being a 'great actor' who enjoyed an 'amazing career' and for being an 'inspiration' to many.

Great actor. Great career. Inspiration to many. #DilipKumar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar passes away

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return," read the tweet by family friend Faisal Farooqui. Dilip Kumar passed away at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating him, confirmed. The actor had been admitted to the hospital since Tuesday.

The Twitter handle's last update before the death news had read, "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon."

This was after he was discharged from the hospital some days prior to that, and after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and undergoing a pleural aspiration procedure. The legend's career spanned five decades and included hits like Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, and later, Shakti and Karma. After his debut film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, his on-screen career ended with Qila in 1998 i.e. 54 years later.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with prestigious titles like Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke award.

