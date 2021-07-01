Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due To Age-related Issues, Family Says 'expected In A 98-yr-old'

After news of veteran actor Dilip Kumar getting hospitalised again surfaced on the Internet on June 30, his family issued a statement on Twitter. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted on from the actor’s account and updated all about his health. Faisal informed that the legendary actor has been hospitalised to "address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old".

Dilip Kumar's family issue statement on his health

Dilip Kumar was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, after he reportedly complained of "breathlessness", hospital sources had told PTI earlier in the day on June 30. In an update, posted on Kumar's official Twitter handle, Farooqui thanked the veteran actor's well-wishers for their prayers. "Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab," he tweeted. According to the hospital sources, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the medical facility on Tuesday and is currently doing fine.

Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 30, 2021

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," the hospital insider told PTI. Dilip Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness. The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

On June 7, Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle shared a picture of the actor from the hospital along with his wife Saira Bano by his side. On the same day, Saira even issued a statement while thanking fans and the well-wishers for their constant prayers. She even repeatedly urged fans not to believe in WhatsApp forwards and rumours on his health. Dilip Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.

IMAGE: THEDILIPKUMAR/Twitter

