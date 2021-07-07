Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Manoj Bajpayee Joins Film Fraternity To Mourn Loss Of Icon

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday after being recently admitted to the Hinduja Hospital due to some age-related issues. On Wednesday, when the news of the actor passing broke out on the internet, numerous fans shared heartwarming messages for him. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also posted a note for the late actor in which he praised the 'Master' and stated there was no one like him.

Manoj Bajpayee’s tribute to the late Veteran actor, Dilip Kumar

Manoj Bajpayee recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a heartwarming note on the demise of Dilip Kumar. In his post, he added a memorable photo of the late actor from the time he appeared in Bollywood films. In his tweet, he complimented the actor by stating, “No One Like You” and wished him a great journey from thereon. Manoj Bajpayee also referred to him as “Master” and hoped him to rest in peace.

No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन 🙏 Rest in Peace 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/nTv3cwV2wg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 7, 2021

As the internet is continuously swamped with fans and celebrities’ heartfelt messages on the demise of Dilip Kumar, many of them also reacted to Manoj Bajpayee’s tweet. One of them stated how Dilip Kumar was the ‘greatest actor wh still inspire’. One of the fans also stated how the industry lost ye another gem while another one referred to him as a legend and wished him to rest in peace. Here are a few reactions to Manoj Bajpayee’s tweet on Dilip Kumar passing away.

The greatest of actor who still inspire ..RIP..#DilipKumar — Surabhi 🇮🇳 (@surabhi1712) July 7, 2021

ॐ शांति 🙏🙏 — PK (@karn_prince) July 7, 2021

We lost gem — Kumar (@kumsathe) July 7, 2021

Rip dilip sahab — Keval Solanki (@KevalSo00981310) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Beginning his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has also been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

