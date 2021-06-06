'Dilip Kumar Stable, Don't Believe WhatsApp Forwards': Saira Banu Issues Statement

Squashing all rumours relating to veteran actor Dilip Kumar's health, his wife Saira Banu on Sunday asserted that he is stable. Taking to his official Twitter handle, she urged netizens not to believe the WhatsApp messages doing the rounds relating to his health, and citing the information provided by the doctors, said that he is stable and would be back home in 2-3 days. She, in the tweet, also thanked fans for keeping him in their prayers.

Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is stable.

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital gave a report on his health, as per which he is diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in the ICU ward. He, however, stated that 'he is stable'. Kumar was hospitalized due to breathing issues on Sunday morning.

Dilip Kumar hospitalized

Dilip Kumar has faced health issues over the past few years and has been hospitalized multiple times. Last month, the 98-year-old had been admitted to the same hospital. That time, Saira Banu had stated that the visit was for a routine health check-up. After discharge, she had said, "We just came home (from the hospital). Everything is fine. Keep Sahab (Kumar) in your prayers."

Their family friend Faisal Farooqui had then stated that there was nothing to panic about. "He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or (a) concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine," Farooqui said.

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, among others. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

(Credit-PTI)

