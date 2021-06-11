Dilip Kumar To Be Discharged From Hospital Today, Doctors Gives Health Update

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was hospitalised at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathing problems will be discharged on June 11. Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor told ANI. The Padma Vibhushan recipient who was admitted on June 6 was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. The actor was earlier likely to get a discharge on June 10.

Dilip Kumar to be discharged today from the hospital

Dilip Kumar recently underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. The news was shared by their family friend Faisal Farooqui on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday. In the statement on Twitter, Farooqui conveyed gratitude for the prayers for the health of Dilip Kumar. He added that the procedure under the supervision of Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale was successful. Farooqui had even earlier informed fans about the legendary actor being admitted to the hospital in a statement from the actor’s Twitter handle. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him,” he tweeted.

Actor Dilip Kumar will be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital today. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems: Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor



The doctors had confirmed that he was stable, and though in ICU, was on oxygen support and not on a ventilator. They had also stated that his health was improving, as breathlessness had subdued and that he would be discharged in 3-4 days.

On June 7, Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle shared a picture of the actor from the hospital along with his wife Saira Bano by his side. On the same day, Saira even issued a statement while thanking fans and the well-wishers for their constant prayers. She even repeatedly urged fans not to believe in WhatsApp forwards and rumours on his health and stressed that he would be discharged in a few days. "Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,” she wrote in the note.





Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

