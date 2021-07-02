Dilip Kumar's Family Friend Gives Health Update, Says 'may Get Discharged Soon'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who was recently hospitalised nearly 10 days after getting discharged from the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, is currently "stable". Dilip Kumar’s family friend recently gave an update about the iconic actor’s health and told PTI that he is stable and will be discharged soon.

The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility on June 29, to "address medical issues" related to old age after he complained of "breathlessness". "He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two," Farooqui said. He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar's well-wishers for their unending prayers. Kumar was admitted to the same hospital earlier last month following episodes of breathlessness.

Dilip Kumar's health

In an update, posted on Kumar's official Twitter handle, Farooqui thanked the veteran actor's well-wishers for their prayers. "Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab," he tweeted. Dilip Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness. The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 30, 2021

On June 7, Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle shared a picture of the actor from the hospital along with his wife Saira Bano by his side. On the same day, Saira even issued a statement while thanking fans and the well-wishers for their constant prayers. She even repeatedly urged fans not to believe in WhatsApp forwards and rumours on his health. Dilip Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.

IMAGE: THEDILIPKUMAR/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.