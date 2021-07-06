Dilip Kumar's Health Is Improving, Informs Wife Saira Banu; Fans Send Their Prayers

The legendary Bollywood star, Dilip Kumar’s wife recently shared an update on his health and informed all his fans and well-wishers about his well being through social media. She even requested everyone for their prayers for Dilip Kumar’s good health. Numerous fans took to her post and wished him to get well soon.

Saira Banu shares Dilip Kumar’s health update

Saira Banu recently took to Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle and shared the recent health update of the iconic movie star. In her tweet, she stated how they were "grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health was improving". She further informed how they were still in the hospital and requested prayers from everyone so that he is healthy and is discharged soon.

Several fans and well-wishers took to Twitter and shared heartfelt messages for Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Some of the fans wished for his good health while others dropped in get well soon messages for the actor. Some of them also shared their happiness to know that Dilip Kumar’s health was improving. Many of them also dropped in throwback pictures of the actor and reminisced the time when was acting in movies. Rest all others poured in love for the actor and his family by adding hearts and namaste emojis in the comments. Take a look at how the fans sent their prayers to Dilip Kumar.

We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 5, 2021

The Handsome man in the world ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZR829qj6ig — Babusona Ghosh (@Babuson28152569) July 5, 2021

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Dilip Saheb Get well very Soon, Heart Felt Relieved ❤💝 pic.twitter.com/zLbLCFhEMR — Kakoli Roy (@KakoliAdherent) July 6, 2021

As I pray for @DilipKumar , I ask the Almighty to free him from the grip of his illness and bring his health and strength back to him as soon as possible ! Ameen

GET WELL SOON #DilipKumar 🤲 💐 — Rokhsara (@Rokhsara) July 5, 2021

Only one dialogue and I became a fan of this legend.

And that too the 2nd part.

MAIN TO PEETA HU KI, BAS SAANS LE SAKOON.



You are in prayers Sahab♥️ — Rahul Yadav🇮🇳 (@RahuLafzism) July 5, 2021

Dilip Kumar was hospitalised in June due to age-related issues after he complained of breathlessness. Later, Faisal Farooqui issued a statement through Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle that the actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old. He also stated how prayers from everyone will truly be appreciated.

A video clip soon surfaced on the internet that gave a glimpse of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu along with the doctors were seen outside the hospital.

Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui pic.twitter.com/eqLkzEoDlG — Krishan Kumar Jaiswal (@Thekrishanjaisw) June 30, 2021

The video also gave a sight of Saira Banu giving a peck on Dilip Kumar’s forehead as he got discharged from the hospital. Dilip Kumar’s wife also waved to all the fans and well-wishers who were standing outside the hospital waiting for the actor to be back in good health.

IMAGE: SAIRA BANU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.