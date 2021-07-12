Dilip Kumar's Senator Nephew In Pakistan Pays Tribute To Actor; Calls Him 'an Institution'

After his death on July 7, 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood Dilip Kumar left a gaping hole in the hearts of many fans and admirers from across the country and overseas. After numerous media personalities paid their respects to the late actor, one family member from Pakistan paid a heartfelt tribute to him. Talking about his career and personal life, the tribute resonated with many fans of the late actor.

Dilip Kumar's Nephew Mohsin Aziz's tribute

Following his death, a condolence meeting was organized in Dilip Kumar's memory where his nephew Pakistan's senator Mohsin Aziz spoke fondly of his career, life, interests and his attachment to his hometown in Pakistan. Talking about his uncle, Dilip Kumar, nephew Mohsin Aziz said, 'He was a thorough gentleman and down to earth person who won hearts of thousands and millions of people through his hard work'. He commended his work in social service and the generosity he presented towards humanity.

Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan, Peshawar is situated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Born in a family of twelve children, Yusuf Khan left his home to move to Pune after differences with his father. The actor became the only Indian citizen to be awarded Pakistan's highest civilian award- 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz'.

More on tributes to Dilip Kumar

Pakistan's Senator Mohsin Aziz was not the only one paying their respects to Bollywood's superstar as many politicians and Pakistani media personalities paid tribute to Kumar Sahab's work and contribution to the cinema world. The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi took to his Twitter to send his condolences by writing, "An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality. Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers".

Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality. Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace. اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 7, 2021

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also paid his respects by recalling the time the late actor raised funds to set up a cancer hospital in his mother's name. He wrote, "Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when (the) project launched". He also lauded the actor's contribution as an artist.

Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

(Inputs from PTI)

IMAGE- DILIP KUMAR'S TWITTER & SENATOR MOHSIN AZIZ'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.