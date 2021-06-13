Last Updated:

Dilip Kumar's Twitter Handle Posts 'when & Where' Query On Throwback Pic; Netizens Answer

Two days after being discharged from the hospital, Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle posted a 'when & where' query on a throwback pic. Netizens answered.

Joel Kurian
Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu

Image: Dilip Kumar/Twitter


Dilip Kumar fans expressed their relief as the legendary actor was discharged after hospitalisation recently over a health issue. After his wife, veteran actress Saira Banu and others posted updates about his health on his Twitter handle in the past week, his account asked details about a throwback picture. Netizens replied their answers to the post, which also featured late, iconic actress Nargis.

Dilip Kumar asks ‘when and  where’ of throwback picture with Nargis

One could see Dilip Kumar, dressed in a suit, along with Nargis, who donned a saree, in the black-and-white photo shared on Twitter, by his family friend Faisal Farooqui. Responding to 'when and where' the photo was clicked, some netizens felt that the actress to the right was Madhubala, Dilip Kumar’s co-star in the iconic Mughal-e-Azam. However, they were corrected by the other netizens, who were sure that it was Nargis.

While many felt that it could be from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam. Most wrote in the comments that the snap seemed to have been taken on the sets of the film 1950 film Babul.

They identified the other members of the cast as Munawar Sultana, Jankidas and Tuntun.

There were conflicting actions on the location of the shoot, many stating that it was Mumbai, while numerous believed that it was shot in Peshawar, his place of birth.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was discharged from the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Friday after being hospitalised for five days. The Devdas star was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion after experiencing episodes of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and his health improved after a pleural aspiration procedure was performed on him.

