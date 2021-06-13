Dilip Kumar's Twitter Handle Posts 'when & Where' Query On Throwback Pic; Netizens Answer

Dilip Kumar fans expressed their relief as the legendary actor was discharged after hospitalisation recently over a health issue. After his wife, veteran actress Saira Banu and others posted updates about his health on his Twitter handle in the past week, his account asked details about a throwback picture. Netizens replied their answers to the post, which also featured late, iconic actress Nargis.

Dilip Kumar asks ‘when and where’ of throwback picture with Nargis

One could see Dilip Kumar, dressed in a suit, along with Nargis, who donned a saree, in the black-and-white photo shared on Twitter, by his family friend Faisal Farooqui. Responding to 'when and where' the photo was clicked, some netizens felt that the actress to the right was Madhubala, Dilip Kumar’s co-star in the iconic Mughal-e-Azam. However, they were corrected by the other netizens, who were sure that it was Nargis.

Mughale azam set, o my god Madhubhala looks sooo beautiful and young — Cinderalla 💕 (@FarahNaz2016) June 12, 2021

It's Nargis ma'am... there — Mr.A (@SRKs_Superstar) June 12, 2021

While many felt that it could be from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam. Most wrote in the comments that the snap seemed to have been taken on the sets of the film 1950 film Babul.

That's probably clicked on the set of film- Babul (1950).❤ — H3enaD (@H3enaDalal) June 12, 2021

They identified the other members of the cast as Munawar Sultana, Jankidas and Tuntun.

There were conflicting actions on the location of the shoot, many stating that it was Mumbai, while numerous believed that it was shot in Peshawar, his place of birth.

Dilip Kumar and Nargis identified location Bombay. — Salimuddin (@Salimud19084002) June 13, 2021

Peshawar — Zafar Khan (@zefirkhan) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was discharged from the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Friday after being hospitalised for five days. The Devdas star was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion after experiencing episodes of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and his health improved after a pleural aspiration procedure was performed on him.

