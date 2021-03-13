Diljit Dosanjh And Shehaaz Gill's Punjabi Film 'Honsla Rakh' To Release On October 15

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Punjabi film Honsla Rakh will release countrywide on October 15. Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the release date and also posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the film.

The movie is written by Rakesh Dhawan and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who has previously helmed Punjabi films Jhalle and Kala Shah Kala.

Also starring Sonam Bajwa, the film is produced by Dosanjh, Daljit Thind and co-produced by Pawan Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill on professional front

Shehnaaz Gill has previously done films like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka and this will be her return to Punjabi. She has also been in the news for her alleged relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, he had clarified that they were not married as reports of their wedding had surfaced. This is after featured in two music videos together, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. She also featured in the song Fly alongside Badshah recently,

