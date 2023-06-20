Dinesh Vijan Announces Slate Of 15 Films, Includes Sequels Of Stree, Bhediya

Dinesh Vijan is a well-known Indian film producer and the founder of Maddock Films. So far, he has produced some critically acclaimed movies including Hindi Medium, Stree, Badlapur, and Cocktail among others. Recently, his production house has announced a strong lineup of films which are touted to be superhit at the box office.

Dinesh Vijan is currently basking in the success of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Earlier, Dinesh used to work in bank until 2004.

Some of his popular films include Stree, Bhediya and Luka Chuppi.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films announces lineup of 15 films

Indian producer Dinesh Vijan's production house released a lineup of 15 films which will feature popular actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, and others. As per reports, nine of the films included in the lineup have already been wrapped up. Meanwhile, the other six newly introduced movies are in their pre-production stage. If reports are to be believed, three of the films will go on floors this year.

Some of the films included in the lineup are Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled film directed by Amid Joshi. The film will release on December 7. Others movies include Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, Happy Teachers Day starring Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur, Pooja Meri Jaan starring Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles.

List of other films in the lineup

Other films included in the lineup are Sarvgunn Sampann starring Vaani Kapoor and Ishwak Singh, Murder Mubarak featruing Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and others, Rumi Ki Sharafat, Munjya, and Tehran. More movies in the list include IKKIS, Chhaava, Shiddat 2, Stree 2, VOV - Vampires of Vijay Nagar, and Bhediya 2. Some of these movies were already announced at the Jio Studios event.