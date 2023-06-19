Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon Says ‘focusing On Cheers, Claps’ Amid Backlash Over The Film

Kriti Sanon has taken on a significant role in Om Raut's directorial venture, Adipurush, which premiered globally on June 16. The film has made a remarkable impact at the box office, generating a worldwide collection of Rs 340 crore. And now finally, Kriti has something to say.

Kriti shared glimpses of packed theaters, highlighting the positive response with a focus on the cheers and claps from the audience. In doing so, the actor seemingly aimed to address the current backlash and criticism faced by the filmmakers regarding certain dialogues in the film. Sanon shared clips from her scenes in the movie, where viewers can be heard chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' (Hail Lord Ram), emphasising the enthusiastic reception from the audience.

Prior to the film's release, Kriti Sanon used her Instagram platform to highlight the significance of Ramayana as an integral part of history that should be passed down to future generations. She shared videos of young children chanting 'Jai Shree Ram', highlighting the powerful impact of visuals on impressionable minds. Sanon encouraged people to bring their children along to watch Adipurush, recognising the potential of the film to create a lasting, educational experience for young viewers.

Despite certain demands from a section of society for revisions to the film's dialogues, Adipurush continues to attract audiences to theaters. At the conclusion of its opening weekend, the movie achieved a remarkable global collection of Rs 340 crores globally. The filmmakers proudly announced that Adipurush made history by amassing a staggering Rs 140 crore on its very first day of release. The film's box office success demonstrates the strong appeal it has generated among moviegoers.

(Kriti Sanon played the role of Janaki while Saif Ali Khan played Ravan in Adipurush. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Even after a glorious run at the box office, the film remains under the scanner for its colloquial dialogues. Social media criticism has demanded that the makers revise five dialogues that have upset them. The makers issued a statement on June 18 assuring the public that the said dialogues will be revamped and new films will be distributed within this week.