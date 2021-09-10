Dino Morea Gets Candid About His Career Low, Worried About Being Labelled 'Flop Actor'

Raaz actor Dino Morea is currently riding the high from the success of his OTT venture The Empire where he played the highly appreciated role of Shaibani Khan. With an impressive number of notable films under his belt, the actor forged an enviable resume in Bollywood showcasing his versatility in roles and genres of films. However, the actor was seldom seen on the big screen after the release of Pyaar Impossible in 2010. Experiencing his fair share of good and bad times in the film industry, the actor recently opened up about his hiatus that lasted over seven years and how he managed to keep himself afloat in this cutthroat industry. Read on to know more.

Dino Morea on not getting work

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the 45-year-old actor candidly talked about his ordeal of receiving 'really bad' movie and role offers which would have ultimately tarnished his resume. The actor worried about being labelled as a 'flop actor' by the audience and the filmmakers. Morea also revealed that his insecurities stemmed from saying 'out of sight, out of mind' as he would make a 'conscious decision' to decline every mediocre offer. Despite the insecurities, the actor remained confident in his decisions and believed that he needed to be prepared to give his best as a worthy offer would, eventually, come his way.

Opening up about the cutthroat survival in Bollywood, the actor admitted being tempted to take up minuscule offers to run his house, pay bills and simply 'survive'. The actor went on to compare the dynamics of the film industry to the stock market stating that he needed to keep the quality of his work to the best in order for filmmakers to invest in him. He further admitted 'knocking on doors,' hoping for a good opportunity. Meanwhile, the actor would do small jobs which ranged from being a pageant judge in Darjeeling to cutting ribbons. The actor also didn't miss the chance to thank the people who noticed him and his work. He also admitted to having gone through the ordeal of losing money after investing in a number of businesses.

Dino Morea on his next movie

After the huge success of the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Empire, fans have their eyes set on Morea's next projects. However, there is nothing set in stone for him as the actor believed in taking his time. After a long hiatus from the screen, the actor revealed that he was in no hurry to prove himself in the acting space. Apart from acting, Moreo has also tried his hand in production with his latest release being Helmet starring Aparshakti Khurana.

IMAGE: DINO MOREA INSTAGRAM