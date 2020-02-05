Dino Morea's Polite Answer To A Netizen Asking, 'Watchu Doing?' Can't Be Missed

Dino Morea who has been missing from the silver screen for a while now took to social media to answer a rather important question. A netizen asked the actor 'what he has been up to', considering his latest outing was back in 2010 with Priyanka Chopra's Pyaar Impossible.

Responding to this, Morea informed that he just finished producing his second film, Helmet starring Aparshakti Khurrana and Pranutan Bahl and is also gearing up for the release of a few web shows he has been working on. Read the exchange below-

Dino Morea answers

morning @floydian_sleep thanks for asking, I am super well, keeping myself busy. Infact producing my second film 'Helmet'. The first was Jism 2. Also acting in a few web shows, actually good ones, so you will see more of me this year. Else just being happy. https://t.co/akToL0HU5j — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) February 4, 2020

Hey @DinoMorea9, everyone seriously wants to know how you are and whatchu doing. — Floyd (@floydian_sleep) February 3, 2020

The actor's polite answer was lauded by several social media users who stated that they have 'missed' him on screen and can't wait for him to make his comeback.

Good to hear that Dino. Take care. :) — Mohammad Shiraz Makhdumi (@iSHIRAZONLY) February 4, 2020

Damn you were missed man! — Dushyant Singh (@DefucktiveHumor) February 4, 2020

That's actually amazing!! — Aurindam (@Aurgho_) February 4, 2020

The actor is known for his contribution in films such as Happy New Year, Aksar, and Dus Kahaniyaan. Dino had quit Bollywood and is more of an entrepreneur today. He also launched his own restaurant in Mumbai but reportedly it was shut down a few months back. Apart from that, he is an investor for fantasy gaming website LivePools.com, runs a fitness company DM Fitness and is associated with India's biggest pet festival - Pet Fed. A known animal lover, he can often be heard advocating for the rights of our furry friends.

