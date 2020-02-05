Union Budget
Dino Morea's Polite Answer To A Netizen Asking, 'Watchu Doing?' Can't Be Missed

Bollywood News

Dino Morea who has been missing from the silver screen for a while now took to social media to answer a rather important question of what he has been up to.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dino Morea

Dino Morea who has been missing from the silver screen for a while now took to social media to answer a rather important question. A netizen asked the actor 'what he has been up to', considering his latest outing was back in 2010 with Priyanka Chopra's Pyaar Impossible. 

Responding to this, Morea informed that he just finished producing his second film, Helmet starring Aparshakti Khurrana and Pranutan Bahl and is also gearing up for the release of a few web shows he has been working on. Read the exchange below- 

Dino Morea answers 

The actor's polite answer was lauded by several social media users who stated that they have 'missed' him on screen and can't wait for him to make his comeback.

The actor is known for his contribution in films such as Happy New Year, Aksar, and Dus Kahaniyaan. Dino had quit Bollywood and is more of an entrepreneur today. He also launched his own restaurant in Mumbai but reportedly it was shut down a few months back. Apart from that, he is an investor for fantasy gaming website LivePools.com, runs a fitness company DM Fitness and is associated with India's biggest pet festival - Pet Fed. A known animal lover, he can often be heard advocating for the rights of our furry friends.

